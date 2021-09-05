Tuck Jagadish Is A Festival Film To Be Enjoyed With Family: Producer

Nani’s Tuck Jagadish is all set for release on Amazon Prime Video on 10th of this month for Vinayaka Chavithi.

The film skips the theatrical release, owing to unfavorable conditions for movie releases in theatres.

However, hero and makers of the movie are blamed for going for the digital release.

Nani and director Shiva Nirvana already told their version, and producer Sahu Garapati in his interaction with media stated that the film was made for theatres experience, but due to unfavorable circumstances they are opting for OTT release.

“There was lots of criticism for OTT release. Everyone told their version. We too have our own issues. Thankfully, we got good support from the industry. Hope, they too understand on why we went for OTT release. Tuck Jagadish is a festival film to be enjoyed with entire family.”

The producer further says theatre business hasn’t yet opened in other states and overseas. “It’s a huge budget film which needs world market to be opened for big release. Since things are still not under control, and there is fear of third wave, we had no other option left, but going for digital release.”

Sahu admits theatre revenue is bigger than any other platform. “We too feel bad for missing the big opportunity to release the movie in theatres.”

The next big project from Shine Screens is Balakrishna’s film under Anil Ravipudi’s direction which will be announced for Dussehra.

They also have a film with Naga Chaitanya and director of the same will be announced soon.