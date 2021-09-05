TDP adopting “Chantigadu Local” approach to counter Jagan?

Is the TDP changing its strategy on taking on the ruling YSRCP? It appears so. Now the party leadership is thinking of organising localised agitations on local issues. The party seems to feel that instead of a unified, centralised, top-down agitational programme, there should be localised fights on issues that are local. The party is now coming to believe that unless local issues are raised and agitations are organised at the local level, it would not gain the confidence of the people.

The TDP thinking heads are of the opinion that targeting YS Jagan and opposing his policies at the state-level may not work as the YSRCP has successfully divided the state into three units that think separately. Jagan has developed different strategies for North Andhra, Central Andhra and Rayalaseema. As a result, the one-size-fits-all approach will not work. So, the TDP is now said to be planning to adopt a decentralised approach.

For instance, the TDP leaders of North coastal Andhra are now adopting a ‘Save North Andhra” approach. They are now trying to highlight that there was development of North Andhra only during the TDP regime. Similarly, the TDP leaders from Rayalaseema have already beginning to highlight the irrigation—related issues of Rayalseema. The TDP organised a special meeting of the MLAs and leaders of the Seema region in Kurnool to discuss issues such as Srisailam and pending projects. In another development, the three MLAs from Prakasam district have gone to Delhi seeking inclusion of Veligonda project in the Central Gazette.

The TDP feels that taking up such local issues and waging struggles at the local level will benefit the party in the long run. Mere criticism of YS Jagan will only help in firming up Jagan’s popularity. The decentralised agitations will help in building up support base for the party and would help create a favourable atmosphere by 2024.