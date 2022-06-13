KCR’s BRS party to rope in Undavalli and Pawan Kalyan ?

KCR is all set to launch his new political outfit to fight with BJP at the Center. As per reports, former MP Undavalli Arun is likely to be given AP responsibilities for the party. Details as follows.

KCR is at loggerheads with BJP in the Telangana state politics. It is interesting to note that BJP was not even the main opposition in Telangana during 2018 elections. The 2018 election was fought between TRS and Praja Kutami led by congress. However BJP became a significant force in Telangana after GHMC elections. While BJP is trying to eat into the stakes of KCR, KCR is planning to damage BJP at the national level. He is planning to launch national party BRS ( Bharat Rashtreeya Samiti). He had prolonged discussions with former MP Undavalli and as per the rumours in political circles, he is offered the role of AP BRS chief. It is known news that Undavalli has always been against BJP ideology.

As per the same reports, KCR is planning to bring Pawan out of the alliance with BJP and woo him to tie up with BRS. Given the news that Pawan is not happy with BJP maintaining cordial relations with YSRCP and not providing him with the road map to pull down YSRCP, it will be interesting to see how he responds if KCR asks him to ally with BRS.