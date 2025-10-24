KCR’s double standards on ‘rowdy sheeter’ allegation

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made ‘rowdy sheeter’ allegation against Congress candidate Naveen Yadav. At a time when all eyes are on the Jubilee Hills bypoll, KCR’s allegation has gone viral. But what’s shocking is, the same KCR who has called Naveen Yadav a rowdy sheeter has earnestly courted his father Chinna Srisailam Yadav in the past.

KCR had sought support of Chinna Srisailam Yadav when he set up TRS in early 2000s. KCR even took the controversial Hyderabadi leader into the party. KCR had even fielded Chinna Srisailam Yadav’s wife in GHMC elections two decades ago. According to the people close to KCR, it is believed that Chinna Srisailam Yadav has even helped KCR financially in a big way. Srisailam Yadav had even supported KCR with muscle power. But due to various reasons, Chinna Srisailam Yadav stayed away from BRS (then TRS) and maintained distance from KCR.

People close to KCR and those familiar with Hyderabadi politics vouch for KCR’s dosti with Srisailam Yadav. But in his usual style, KCR called Naveen Yadav as rowdy sheeter.

There is nothing surprising in KCR’s statement as he is known for double standards and changing his stances on persons and issues according to his convenience. But appealing to Jubilee Hills voters to defeat Congress candidate citing him as rowdy sheeter, is nothing but insulting the intelligence of Hyderabadis.

It is politicians who have groomed and supported rowdy sheeters in Hyderabad. It is unfortunate that even stalwarts like late YS Rajashekar Reddy, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, former CM KCR have taken the support of rowdy sheeters in Hyderabad for various reasons. It is because of politicians active patronage that rowdies and anti-social elements flourished in Hyderabad. As a natural progression, many rowdy sheeters became politicians and several of them are in powerful position in Hyderabad politics, cutting across party lines.