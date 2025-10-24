x
Home > Movie News

Will Vivek Oberoi get his Break with Spirit?

Published on October 24, 2025 by swathy

Will Vivek Oberoi get his Break with Spirit?
Akhanda 2 Teaser: NBK’s massy roar
Will Vivek Oberoi get his Break with Spirit?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a sensation across the nation after the release of Animal. Ranbir Kapoor got his much needed success and he is back to Superstar status. Bobby Deol who essayed the role of the lead antagonist is now busy with a number of films in all the Indian languages. Once he struggled to get an opportunity and after the release of Animal, Bobby Deol is one of the busiest actors of Indian cinema. He admitted the same in several platforms after the release and he thanked Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the opportunity.

Sandeep Reddy will soon direct Prabhas in Spirit and the team announced that Vivek Oberoi will be seen in an important role. It is unclear if Vivek Oberoi is the lead antagonist or if he has a crucial role to play. Vivek Oberoi was once the most happening actor and he soon faded away. But he is a terrific actor to watch on screen. After the announcement was made, debates are on if Spirit marks the comeback of Vivek Oberoi like Animal happened for Bobby Deol. The film starts rolling soon and Spirit releases in 2027. We have to wait for some more time to watch what Sandeep Reddy has for Vivek Oberoi.

Will Vivek Oberoi get his Break with Spirit?
Will Vivek Oberoi get his Break with Spirit?
