Sexual Assault Case: Top Music Composer Arrested

Top Bollywood music composer Sachin Sanghvi who is a part of Sachin-Jigar has been arrested for sexually assaulting a singer by promising a chance in his upcoming music album. The cops have arrested Sachin Sanghvi yesterday and the investigation is going on. The advocate of Sachin Sanghvi denied the allegations. Sachin-Jigar composed music for some of the biggest musical hits in the recent times like Thamma, Stree 2, Bhediya and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The upcoming singer who is in her 20s has approached Sachin Sanghvi in February last year through Instagram.

Sachin Sanghvi is said to have replied and they exchanged contact numbers. She complained that Sachin Sanghvi has sexually assaulted her several times in his studio from the past few months. After the complaint was registered, Sachin Sanghvi was arrested. His recent work Thamma featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandana, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui released on Tuesday.