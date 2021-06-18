KCR’s emergency cabinet meeting raises political heat!

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has convened an emergency meeting of State Cabinet on Saturday (tomorrow).

This sudden decision fuelled speculations and raised political heat in the state.

Normally, cabinet meetings are held after informing ministers and officials at least three days in advance to prepare agenda.

But the Chief Minister’s Office has sent a communication informing about cabinet meeting at night 9 pm on Friday.

Ministers who are in districts started rushing to Hyderabad on Friday night itself.

With this, ministers and officials became worried and tensed over the purpose of such an emergency cabinet meeting.

However, the CMO clarified that the cabinet meeting was convened to discuss on matters such as lifting of ongoing lockdown, rainfall, kharif agriculture season, lifting of Godavari water through Kaleshwaram project, hydel power generation and other issues.

But it failed to douse the fire as KCR alone has been taking decisions on all these issues without conducting cabinet meetings all these days and fuelling speculations that there could be something important other than these issues mainly political issues that KCR wants to discuss with cabinet ministers.