Keerthy Suresh: Made some good friends during the shoot of ‘Rang De’

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh says she made some great friends while shooting the recent Telugu film “Rang De”.

“I enjoyed working on ‘Rang De’, made some good friends for life. It was a different film for me from what I usually did after ‘Mahanati’. We made a sweet film about an un-romantic couple that enters into a forced relationship due to my character. It was really fun to make such a light-hearted candyfloss film. Everyone in your family will enjoy it for sure,” Keerthy tells IANS.

Adds director Venky Atluri: “This film had been a roller-coaster ride for all of us, especially, to me. We never even in our nightmares thought that we would be living through a pandemic and shoot a film while at it. I still cannot believe that PC Sreeram sir, whom I respect like God and whom I adored all my life, worked with us on this film. We made a sweet rom-com touching upon the problems of a couple who love each other but one of them doesn’t know it yet. It will be a fun family experience for all.”

The rom-com stars Nithiin with Keerthy Suresh, and will have its world television premiere on Zee Telugu.