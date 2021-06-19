Jagan’s Job calendar: Rude joke on job aspirants on many fronts

Andhra Pradesh chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy announced job calenda. The government and its advisors seems to be of the opinion that recruiting 10,000 jobs in the span of next one year can be termed as a ‘Revolution in the country’ . But the unemployed and job aspirants, who thought that upcoming job calendar will turn their fate, received a big jolt after going through the details of job calendar.

First of all the announcement doesn’t fit the definition of job calendar. Job calendar is expected to contain the details of the date of notification, the date of exam , and the date of results. In fact UPSC does release this kind of job calendar every year. However the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and his advisers seem to be believing that a mere announcement of upcoming jobs itself is the job calendar.

The count of combined jobs of Group 1&2 is 36? Jagan must be kidding:

Secondly the job aspirants who have been preparing for the group 1 and 2 examinations to be conducted by Andhra Pradesh Public service commission received a big jolt after seeing that there will be only 36 jobs in total for group 1 and group 2 posts combined. To be frank the previous group 1 notification issued during the tenure of Chandrababu Naidu had 148 jobs of group 1 rank. Similarly group 2 jobs were to the tune of 300+. If we combine number of posts of a single group 1 notification and group 2 notification, the total used to be between 400 and 500. But Jagan government announcing only 36 posts for group 1 and group 2 together hugely disappointed the job aspirants .

What is a job calendar if it doesn’t mention DSC :

Another surprising and disappointing element for the job aspirants is that, there is no mention of teacher posts to be filled in next one year. Usually most of the middle class students aim for teacher posts and police constable posts in addition to group 1, group 2, group 3 and group 4 jobs. However those who have pinned their hopes on job calendar for teacher posts were in a huge a disappointment as there was nothing in this and also there was no single DSC notification in Jagan’s government till date. Moreover, there is no mention of group 3 and group 4 jobs in the current job calendar.

Filling 4 lakh Contract and outsourcing jobs without following reservations- gross injustice to weaker sections:

The government also announced that, in the last one and half year, approximately four lakh jobs were filled through outsourcing and contractual agreements. Even though many people question where were the notifications for these jobs and they doubt the veracity of this statement, some people started stating- if this is true , this is a gross injustice to the weaker sections. Because government doesn’t need to follow any reservations mandated by the Constitution of India while filling such contractual jobs. So by giving preference to such outsourcing jobs, Government has done injustice to the job aspirants belonging to SC, ST and BC Sections.

Overall the job aspirants and unemployed youth seems to be disappointed with the details mention in the job calendar and are requesting the government to revise the calendar with more posts as per the numbers promised by Jagan during election campaign.