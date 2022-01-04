KCR’s ‘holiday’ masterstroke to BJP!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao declared holidays for all educational institutions in Telangana from January 8 to 16 citing increasing Covid and Omicron variant cases.

The decision was announced all of a sudden on Monday night. This fuelled a debate in political circles over why KCR declared holidays in such an urgent manner.

This is because there is nothing great or special in KCR’s announcement. Educational institutions will anyway remain closed for Sankranthi vacation. Some schools and colleges have already declared Sankranthi vacation from January 6 to January 16.

So why did KCR declare holidays on Monday night? Political circles suspect this as KCR’s master strategy to reduce the media coverage of BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay lodged in Karimnagar district jail for 14-day judicial remand on Monday.

TRS boss feared that all major newspapers will give banner headings to Bandi Sanjay’s jail on Tuesday morning and to reduce the media coverage, KCR came out with holidays announcement all of a sudden. As a CM, KCR will definitely get more coverage than Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday.

In this way, KCR has dealt a masterstroke to BJP, political circles feel.