Biggest episode of Unstoppable Loading

Nandamuri Balakrishna redefined the name of a host. His celebrity talkshow ‘Unstoppable’ has been winning the hearts of the audience and his hosting skills are lauded. Balayya’s energy is unmatchable and the actor bonded well with all the guests till date. The recent episodes of Unstoppable with Allu Arjun and Ravi Teja are just thoroughly entertaining. The biggest episode of Unstoppable is loading soon and the episode will be shot today.

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh and young sensation Vijay Devarakonda will make their presence on the show. Balakrishna and Puri Jagannadh share a special bonding and the duo worked for Paisa Vasool. Their second combo film will load soon. Tollywood audience and fans are all excited about the episode of Balayya and Vijay Devarakonda, Puri. Balakrishna is keen to complete the shoot of the first season of Unstoppable by the end of January and move on to his next film directed by Gopichand Malineni.