KCR’s ‘new reservations’ for setting up liquor shops!

We have seen reservations for Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in education and employment all these years.

But now Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has come with ‘new reservations’ in Telangana for BCs, SCs and STs.

KCR has decided to give reservations to BCs, SCs and STs for setting up liquor shops in Telangana.

This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by CM KCR at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday (today).

The cabinet decided to extend 15% reservations for BCs (Gowdas), 10% reservations for SCs and 5% reservations for STs.

Telangana government currently gives permission to run 2,216 liquor shops across the state.

The license for these shops expires in October and fresh licenses will be issued.

The new reservations will be implemented when fresh licenses will be given in November.