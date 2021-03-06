KCR’s silence, KTR’s attack confuses BJP

The BJP in Telangana is a confused lot these days.

This is because TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is maintaining complete silence on BJP. Though BJP leaders like Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Aravind are abusing KCR, KTR and TRS, KCR is not uttering a single word against BJP or Narendra Modi or Amit Shah.

But KCR’s son KTR is going all out against BJP and Modi for the past few days.

In the upcoming MLC elections for two seats, KTR is not leaving any opportunity to attack BJP and Modi in a harsh manner.

KTR is mocking Modi on his earlier promises of providing 2 crore jobs a year and crediting Rs 15 lakh cash in Jandhan accounts.

This contradictory stand of KCR and KTR towards BJP has left BJP leaders and cadre in Telangana in a state of confusion.

KCR became silent on BJP after he visited Delhi and met Modi and Amit Shah in December 2020 soon after the GHMC polls.

This triggered speculations that KCR compromised with BJP fearing CBI and ED cases against him during his tenure as labour minister in the UPA government.

But the sudden attack by KTR on Modi is sending signals that TRS had not compromised with BJP.