Anushka Shetty in a Different Love Story!

Anushka Shetty is one of the best actresses in Tollywood. Her roles in Arundathi and Bhaagamathie made people feel that no other actress would best suit the role. Though her recent flick ‘Nishabdam’ which was released on the OTT platform has failed to gain expected response, she didn’t lose hope.

According to the latest sources, Anushka has signed for a unique love story where a 40-year-old woman will romance a 25 years old man! Could you guess the male actor of the film? He is none other than Naveen Polishetty who impressed the people with his performance in the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya.

Though he just appeared in one film in Tollywood, the audience here pinned a lot of hopes on him after watching his performance in it. Also, he is going to appear as one of the leads in the upcoming comedy entertainer ‘Jaathi Ratnalu’. The recently released trailer of this film was a super success.