Video: Introduction of Dushyant from Samantha’s Shaakuntalam

Ever since the motion poster of Samantha from her upcoming film ‘Shaakuntalam’ was released, her fans are eagerly waiting for more updates. Finally, now, we got an interesting update!

The filmmakers today introduced Dushyant, the male lead of the film (Dev Mohan) through a motion poster! He is the scion of the Puru dynasty. The motion poster is pleasant and impressive.

Directed by Guna Sekhar, Shaakuntalam has Mani Sharma’s music. Neeraja Guna is bankrolling the film on Gunaa Teamworks. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is making his debut as a hero in Tollywood with this film.

According to the reports, Shaakuntalam is the story of the daughter of sage Viswamitra and Menaka, Shakuntala. The film shows the eternal love of Dushyantha and Shakuntala. Samantha will participate in the shoot of the film from March 20.