Normally ruling parties dominate elections for local bodies. But strangely, the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh is lagging behind Opposition TDP and Janasena in the upcoming Vijayawada municipal corporation election.

Vijayawada municipal corporation elections have become prestigious for all major parties.

In a way, it is being viewed as a referendum on CM Jagan’s decision to shift AP capital from Vijayawada to Vizag. The election outcome will prove whether Vijayawada people endorse Jagan’s decision or not.

TDP is ahead among all other parties. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu already announced party’s mayoral candidate for Vijayawada. Kesineni Swetha, the daughter of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani.

The Janasena too took this election seriously and fielded candidates for 40 wards.

It is believed that Janasena will damage YSRCP by splitting its votes and TDP would benefit.

The YSRCP on the other hand is yet to announce its mayor candidate.

There are severe differences between YSRCP leaders namely minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Malladi Vishnu and party incharge Deveneni Avinash with each bringing pressure on Jagan to announce their follower as Mayor.

Due to this, the YSRCP is yet to step up campaigning for Vijayawada municipal corporation election.