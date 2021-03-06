Dil Raju’s plans gone utterly wrong

Top producer Dil Raju is known for his midas touch and his judgment has rarely gone wrong. Dil Raju surprised everyone after he came on to the board as producer for Shaadi Mubarak. The film was originally produced by a new filmmaker. Dil Raju loved the product and he came on to the board. He suggested changes and kept inquiring about the reshoots. Raju watched the final copy recently and was impressed with the product and announced that the film will release on March 5th.

Along with a bunch of films released on Friday, Shaadi Mubarak struggled to report minimum footfalls. Dil Raju’s calculations went totally wrong and the film will fail to recover the digital charges all over the Telugu states. After a pathetic start, the Saturday numbers are more disappointing. Shaadi Mubarak will struggle to complete its first week. The audience were not interested to watch the film as the trailer wasn’t convincing. Except the pre-release event, Dil Raju did not spend a penny on the film’s promotions. The word of mouth too was disappointing for the film.