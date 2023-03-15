Keeravani received appreciation from The Carpenters

It is known news that Keeravani, while receiving Oscars, fondly mentioned legendary singer Carpenter. Now Richard Carpenter reciprocated to Keeravani through a small gift. Details as follows

Carpenters is the name Keeravani fondly mentioned at the Oscars. The Carpenters is a music band that took the world by storm in the 1970s and 80s. The Carpenters Band was formed in 1968 by Karen Carpenter and Richard Carpenter. However , the Carpenters band received a blow due to unanticipated death of Karan Carpenter. However, Keeravani singing the song of carpenters ( Top of the world) by slightly changing the lyrics to suit the situation really went well with the western audiences. Richard carpenters came to know about the gesture of Keeravani and reciprocated through a small gift.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpybDiVDy8a/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Richard congratulated Keeravani for the award and sang the same song along with his family members by slightly changing the lyrics to appreciate Keeravani. This post of him became viral on social media.