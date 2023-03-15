Tammannah’s first intimate scene loading

Milky Beauty was far from smooch scenes these many years and the actress has now tampered her rule. Tammannah is going to enact bold scenes for her upcoming anthology web series for Netflix. Tammannah along with Vijay Varma is part of Lust Stories 2 and she will have an intimate kiss scene with her rumored boyfriend.

Lust Stories series project various types of sexual desires and relationships. Part 2 is expected to have more spice. Tamannaah will be seen bold and milky beauty going to surprise her fans with an intense smooch. Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, Kajol and Mrunal Thakur are also part of Lust Stories 2.