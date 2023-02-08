Keeravani to perform live on Oscar Stage

Naatu Naatu song from RRR movie is in the race for Oscar. Naatu Naatu was nominated in the Best Song category at the Oscars in 2023. The 95th Oscar awards will be held on 12th of March in Los Angeles. Keervani was asked by the Oscars committee to perform the song live on the prestigious stage. Both the music director Keervani and lyricist Chandrabose were invited and they are gearing up to perform the song.

Naatu Naatu’s performance on the prestigious Oscar stage will be one more achievement for Indian cinema. Keervani is confident about winning the Oscars and a lot of rehearsals and preparations are going on as per national media. Naatu Naatu has already won the Golden Globes. Earlier, AR Rahman modified the original Jai Hoo song and made it feasible to perform on the Oscar stage. He won the award for Best Original song at the 81st Academy Awards on 22 february 2009.