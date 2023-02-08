Prabhas – Kriti Sanon engagement in Maldives?

Social media and electronic media never stopped writing about Prabhas and Kriti Sanon dating rumours. Kriti Sanon blushed when Varun Dhawan teased her about Prabhas and Prabhas had a subtle smile when Balakrishna questioned him about dating rumours with Kriti Sanon. This all started after the Adipurush teaser was launched. Although they both denied rumours, the gossip never stopped.

Now there is a strong buzz going that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are getting engaged in Maldives. Close sources to the actors trashed the rumours again and cleared once again that there is no truth in their baseless dating rumours.

On work front, Prabhas is going to be busy with his film shoots Salaar and Project K this month. The actor has also scheduled shoot for the Maruthi film next month. Such engagement rumours in this busy schedule of the actor are definitely baseless.