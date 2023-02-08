Top Actors in Consideration for NTR30

NTR30, this film was the most anticipated film of NTR as the film is coming after the blockbuster RRR and the actor took long break to confirm his next. There was so much pressure on NTR and the director Koratala Siva as well. Finally, NTR ended everything by making it official, that the film is going to be launched officially this month and will follow up with the regular shooting in March.

Koratala Siva is making huge plans to make the film in a grand way and he is now in search of the cast. While he opted Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the lead actress now his search is towards the lead antagonist. Koratala Siva is looking for many south Indian and Bollywood lead actors including Chiyan Vikram and Saif Ali Khan. Depending on the dates and remuneration of the actors, the lead antagonist will be finalized soon.