BCs got real independence only after NTR floated TDP, says Lokesh

The Backward Classes (BCs) in AP got real independence only after 1983 when the late NT Rama Rao formed the TDP and because of that great leader the community persons have grown politically in the State, observed party general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday.

Lokesh had an interaction with the BC representatives at Diguva Masanapalli in Chittoor Assembly segment as part of his ongoing pada yatra ‘Yuvagalam’. Lokesh told the BC representatives that the TDP national president and former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu’s sole aim is that the BCs should no longer suffer from poverty.

Recalling that the Chandrababu Naidu government had spent Rs 29,000 cr for BC welfare through the sub-plan only to encourage professionals’ occupations, he said that in the first phase Rs 1,000 cr was spent under Adarana scheme. Of the 16 universities in the State, BCs have been appointed as vice-chancellors for nine universities, he said.

“The chairman of the Finance Commission, TTD and the AP Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation were all BCs,” Lokesh said and added that the Overseas Education scheme too was introduced only to encourage the students from the community for further studies.

But, this Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has withdrawn all such schemes and is not at all encouraging their foreign studies, he remarked.

Lokesh promised to revive all the schemes that are withdrawn now once the TDP is back in the government again and the TDP will take the responsibility to encourage the BCs both politically and economically, he stated. The 34 per cent reservation for the community too will be revived, he noted.

Maintaining that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who promised BC status for Valmikis and Rajakas, failed to fulfil it thus cheating both the communities, he said and asked whether the BCs are not eligible to become vice-chancellors or to hold any such post.

Lokesh mentioned that Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, who belongs to Chittoor district and a BC, is not eligible to sit next to any Reddy leader. Is this social justice, he asked.