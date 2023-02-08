PSPK – Sai Tej movie Launch date

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is rushing with his projects. Recently his film OG in Sujeeth’s direction had an official pooja ceremony and the shoot is going to happen very soon. His film under Harish Shankar’s direction, titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh also launched. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalya is getting ready to launch one more Kollywood remake. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej will work together for Vinodhaya Sitham remake. This film is also going to have an official pooja and launch most likely on 14th of February.

Samuthirakani is on board to direct the film, who helmed the original version. There is also a strong buzz that Kethika Sharma to be the lead actress in the film. Triviram will be working on the script and dialogues and People Media Factory banner will be bankrolling the project. The official confirmation of the pooja ceremony date is awaited.