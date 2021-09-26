Keerthy Suresh hints at her mother being a part of ‘Bhramam’

Actress Keerthy Suresh piqued the interest of her fans for the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Bhramam’ with her Instagram post on Saturday.

The actress uploaded a picture where she is seen looking at a television screen with her mother Menaka Suresh in the teaser of the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer.

She captioned the picture as: “Maa! how did you end up in the world of Bhramam? @therealprithvi am I seeing this right?”

Soon, the speculation started of Keerthy’s mother being part of the Malayalam remake of ‘Andhadhun’.

Directed by Ravi K. Chandra, ‘Bhramam’ also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 7.