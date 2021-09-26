Mohan Babu responds to Pawan Kalyan’s statements

Taking the pre-release event of Sai Tej’s Republic as the needed stage, Pawan Kalyan made sensational comments on AP government which has issued a new ticket rate GO and is in plans to start a ticketing portal. He also addressed some of the actors and questioned them why they are unable to take the challenges to the notice of AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He said that Mohan Babu is close to YS Jagan’s family and questioned why he could not meet YS Jagan and discuss the issue with him.

Mohan Babu today issued a press statement saying that his son Manchu Vishnu is contesting in the MAA Elections and he would respond and discuss about the issues after the completion of the elections. He also asked Pawan Kalyan to vote for Manchu Vishnu in the MAA Elections. Ever since the AP Government announced a movie ticketing portal, there are mixed responses from the celebrities. Megastar Chiranjeevi along with several actors planned to meet YS Jagan but they were denied an appointment.