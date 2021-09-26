TS Govt’s Puppalaguda, Khanamet land auction hits legal hurdle!

The Telangana state government’s hopes to raise funds through second round of auction of government lands in Puppalaguda and Khanamet in IT corridor in Hyderabad were dashed due to legal hurdles.The auction was supposed to be held on September 27 and 28.

However, the government issued a statement on Sunday (today) postponing the auction till legal issues are resolved. Few persons filed petitions in High Court claiming ownership on lands which were put up for sale.

In the first round of auction held in July, the government raised Rs 2,000 crore at the average price of Rs 40 crore per acre.

“The notification issued on August 30, 2021 for sale of the Government land parcels (9) Plots to an extent of 22.79 acresbat Khanamet Village, Serilingampally Mandal and (26) plots to an extent of 94.56 acres of Puppalaguda Village, Gandipet Mandal, Ranga Reddy District through e-Auction stands postponed,” a statement issued by state government said.

Government of Telangana’s intention has always been to auction lands after ensuring clear titles. Some unscrupulous elements have filed frivolous cases in Courts regarding lands identified for auction, even though the title matter has been well-settled by Supreme Court of India in Telangana Government’s favour, it added.

In order to provide complete assurance to prospective buyers, Government will ensure speedy disposal of all pending cases before the process of auction is resumed. Inconvenience caused to prospective buyers is deeply regretted, it said.