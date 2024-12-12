x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Keerthy Suresh ties the Knot

Published on December 12, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Prabhas and Kiara Advani to work soon?
image
Keerthy Suresh ties the Knot
image
A double whammy for YS Jagan and YSRCP
image
Bachalamalli movie director exclusive interview
image
Sankranthi Releases and their USA Promotions

Keerthy Suresh ties the Knot

Malayalam beauty Keerthy Suresh has done several films in Telugu. She went on to win a national award for her outstanding performance in Mahanati. Keerthy Suresh is busy with several films and at this time in her career, the actress decided to get married. Keerthy Suresh has been in a relationship with Antony Thattil from the past 15 years and the actress made it official recently. Keerthy Suresh got married to Antony today in a destination wedding in Goa. The wedding took place in a Hindu traditional style in the presence of families and close friends.

Keerthy Suresh posted the wedding pictures on her official social media page. Both Keerthy Suresh and Antony were dressed in traditional attire. Tamil Superstar Vijay flew to Goa to attend the grand wedding that took place in a resort in Goa. Keerthy Suresh is waiting for the release of her Bollywood film Baby John featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Theri and it is releasing during the Christmas holiday season.

Next Buzz: Prabhas and Kiara Advani to work soon? Previous A double whammy for YS Jagan and YSRCP
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Prabhas and Kiara Advani to work soon?
image
Keerthy Suresh ties the Knot
image
Sankranthi Releases and their USA Promotions

Latest

image
Buzz: Prabhas and Kiara Advani to work soon?
image
Keerthy Suresh ties the Knot
image
A double whammy for YS Jagan and YSRCP
image
Bachalamalli movie director exclusive interview
image
Sankranthi Releases and their USA Promotions

Most Read

image
A double whammy for YS Jagan and YSRCP
image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet