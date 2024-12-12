Keerthy Suresh ties the Knot

Malayalam beauty Keerthy Suresh has done several films in Telugu. She went on to win a national award for her outstanding performance in Mahanati. Keerthy Suresh is busy with several films and at this time in her career, the actress decided to get married. Keerthy Suresh has been in a relationship with Antony Thattil from the past 15 years and the actress made it official recently. Keerthy Suresh got married to Antony today in a destination wedding in Goa. The wedding took place in a Hindu traditional style in the presence of families and close friends.

Keerthy Suresh posted the wedding pictures on her official social media page. Both Keerthy Suresh and Antony were dressed in traditional attire. Tamil Superstar Vijay flew to Goa to attend the grand wedding that took place in a resort in Goa. Keerthy Suresh is waiting for the release of her Bollywood film Baby John featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Theri and it is releasing during the Christmas holiday season.