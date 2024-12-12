x
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Buzz: Prabhas and Kiara Advani to work soon?

Published on December 12, 2024 by swathy

Buzz: Prabhas and Kiara Advani to work soon?

Prabhas is the biggest star of the nation and he is busy with a bunch of crazy projects. The actor is busy with Maruthi’s Raja Saab and the film is slated for summer 2025 release. The top actor also commenced the shoot of Fauji directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is planned on a record budget. There are strong reports that Prabhas will allocate bulk dates for Salaar 2 to be directed by Prashanth Neel. Prabhas inked a three-film deal with Hombale Films, the producers of Salaar.

As per the ongoing buzz, the makers are holding talks with Kiara Advani for the heroine’s role. Sruthi Haasan was the heroine in Salaar and her role had less prominence. Prashanth Neel has penned a strong heroine’s role in Salaar 2 and he is keen to rope in Kiara for the role. The actress too has been waiting to work with Prabhas but their combo did not materialize. Prashanth Neel is in plans to add a glamour touch for Salaar 2 which is touted to be a high voltage action drama. More details are expected to be out officially.

