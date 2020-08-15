Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi Teaser Engaging

Yupp Advert

Keerthy Suresh starrer female oriented hilarious sports drama Good Luck Sakhi promotions kick-started on Independence Day with the makers released its teaser today. Prabhas has launched the teaser to lend his support for the film bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma.

Keerthy Suresh plays a bubbly girl with no luck in her life. Still, she enjoys life to the fullest. Aadhi Pinisetty is seen as a stage artist who worships Keerthy Suresh. Under these circumstances, Jagapathi Babu takes the responsibility to make her a winner.

Good Luck Teaser is engaging with good performances and high technical standards.