Interesting Title For Mohan Babu’s Next

Last seen in the role of legendary actor SV Ranga Rao in Mahanati, Mohan Babu has done a brief role in Suriya starrer Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra. Mohan Babu will next be doing a unique film under the direction of Diamond Ratnababu.

The film’s title poster is unveiled today on the occasion of Independence Day. Son Of India is the title of the film and Mohan Babu appears aggravated in the poster. The title as well as the poster are monumental. They indeed chose the ideal occasion to release the title poster of the film.

Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory will be producing the film. The makers haven’t disclosed other details of the film for now.