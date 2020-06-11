Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin Trailer: Thrilling to the Core

Dynamic actress Keerthy Suresh is testing her luck with an interesting thriller that is titled Penguin. When the entire film’s shoot got completed, the whole country is in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. The makers decided to head for a digital release. Amazon Prime acquired the digital rights of Penguin and the film is heading for a digital premiere on June 19th in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

The trailer of Penguin is out and it is a thrilling ride. Penguin is all about a mother’s search for her missing son. The psychopath who traps her son and his backstory is expected to leave the audience thrilling. Penguin trailer proves that the film is technically sound enough. The background score and the cinematography are the assets. The trailer hints that even the minute things are worked well and presented in a new light. Eashvar Karthic is the director and Penguin is jointly produced jointly by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram.