Saaho fame Sujeeth gets Engaged

Young and talented director Sujeeth who made an impressive debut with Run Raja Run and went on to direct Prabhas is Saaho got engaged yesterday in a private affair. Sujeeth got engaged to Pravallika, a dentist who is based in Hyderabad. The wedding date is yet to be finalized. The engagement witnessed close family members from both sides. Sujeeth recently bagged an opportunity to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi in the remake of Lucifer. As per the update, Sujeeth will get married before he starts shooting for Lucifer remake.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.