Coronavirus turning a stress for OTT Players

The number of digital subscriptions for giants like Amazon and Netflix reached all-time high in the months of March and April. With the coronavirus outbreak, the people across the globe spent hours on a daily basis watching the shows on these digital platforms and the number of new subscriptions too increased. Amazon turned out to be a key player in the Indian market and they kept acquiring the content of all the regional languages.

With the theatres closed and the situations continuing for the next few months, several producers are approaching Amazon and Netflix to sell off the digital rights. Amazon is keen to acquire the rights of some of the films that has stars and they have a packed streaming release dates for the next couple of months. Amazon even paid 20% more for the digital rights of films that had remarkable actors of Indian cinema as all these films will have a digital release before a theatrical release.

This is slowly turning out to be a stress for the digital giant as they are shelling out beyond their budgets. They would get no extra revenue through commercials as they generate revenue purely through a subscription basis. Amazon is spending a bomb to promote their upcoming releases in this season. The list of approached filmmakers is increasing in this coronavirus season but the number of subscriptions hasn’t seen a huge rise in May and June. Also, the world is slowly opening up and the viewership will slide down in the coming weeks. Amazon is currently left in a strange situation but they are in plans to acquire the rights of Indian films to lead the race.