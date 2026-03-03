Kesineni Chinni Vs Kolikapudi at Nemali Venugopalaswamy Temple

The ongoing political rivalry between Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and Tiruvuru MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao flared up once again on Monday night during the Kalyanotsavam at the Nemali Venugopalaswamy Temple in Gampalagudem mandal of NTR district.

The two leaders attended the ceremony with their families as part of the Brahmotsavam celebrations. Following temple protocol, officials handed over the silk garments meant for the deity to the MP, while the talambralu were presented to the MLA. However, the MLA reportedly insisted that the silk garments should be given to him as the local representative. In full public view, he took the garments from the MP’s hands and proceeded to offer them himself.

Sources present at the temple stated that the MP chose not to escalate the issue. He immediately stepped aside, smiled, and later sat among common devotees to witness the ceremony. The MLA continued on the stage as the rituals progressed.

Though the event concluded without further disruption, the episode has triggered fresh political discussion. Within TDP circles, there is growing criticism of the MLA’s conduct. Some party leaders privately expressed concern that the incident reflected a lapse in judgment and unnecessary aggression at a sacred venue.