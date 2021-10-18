Key political family’s joining set to strengthen TDP in Kadapa

The TDP in Kadapa district is all set to get a major boost with the entry of Jammalamadugu strongman Devagudi Narayana Reddy. The politically powerful family of Devagudi Narayana Reddy is likely to make a difference in the local politics, especially in Jammalamadugu.

Devagudi family and Ramasubba Reddy family are arch rivals and as long as Ramasubba Reddy was in the TDP, the Devagudi family was in the Congress and then YSRCP. Narayana Reddy’s brother Adinarayana Reddy won on YSRCP ticket and then joined the TDP to become a minister in Chandrababu cabinet. In the 2019 elections, both Adinarayana Reddy and Ramasubba Reddy were in the same party. While Adinarayana Reddy contested for Jammalamadugu MLA seat, Ramasubba Reddy contested for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat. Both lost their respective elections.

In the later developments, Ramasubba Reddy joined the YSRCP, while Adinarayana Reddy joined the BJP. But elder brother Devagudi Narayana Reddy remained neutral. Now, he is all set to join the TDP on October 20 along with his son Bhupesh Reddy. It is reliably learnt that Chandrababu Naidu is planning to appoint Bhupesh Reddy as the incharge for the Jammalamadugu constituency. Sources say that even Adinarayana Reddy may soon re-join the TDP. With these arrivals, the TDP is likely to become stronger in Kadapa, especially in Jammalamadugu.

Senior Congress leader Venkat Reddy too is likely to join the TDP on October 21. Venkat Reddy, a senior hand with a firm grip on Prakasam district’s politics. Reddy has already approached the TDP leaders from the district and got a nod from Chandrababu Naidu.