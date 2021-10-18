Nani announces the release date of Shyam Singha Roy

Natural Star Nani is done with the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy which is the costliest attempt in his career. Nani plays a dual role in the film that is directed by Rahul Sankrityaan. Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty are the heroines and the post-production formalities are currently happening at a fast pace. Nani announced that Shyam Singha Roy will hit the screens on December 24th during Christmas this year in all the South Indian languages. The makers unveiled a new poster of Nani and Sai Pallavi in a romantic pose. A major portion of the film’s shoot is canned in a special Kali temple set that is constructed at a cost of Rs 6.5 crores.

Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, Shyam Singha Roy is based on the concept of incarnation. Jisshu Sengupta and Madonna Sebastian will be seen in other prominent roles. Mickey J Meyer composed the music and Niharika Entertainment are the producers. Nani is currently shooting for Ante Sundaraniki and he will commence the shoot of Dasara next year.