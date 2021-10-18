Bigg boss 5: Swetha eliminated

Bigg boss season 5 is gradually turning bore and not able to sustain the interest of the audiences. This week Swetha got eliminated from the house. Details as follows.

Funday games:

As Saturday episode was full of reprimanding by Nagarjuna and emotions due to elimination of Lobo, makers tried to make Sunday episode as fun as possible. Nagarjuna divided the house into two groups and made Ravi as coordinator. The task was similar to the task in Ohmkar’s sixth sense program in which participants have to guess the song. This week tasks are little boring, not because of the format of the tasks but somehow the house is not able to engage the audience nowadays.

Swetha got eliminated:

As expected, Swetha got eliminated this weekend. Lobo, Vishwa and Swetha were the bottom 3 as per reports and Sweta got the least votes. Anne master bursted into tears knowing the elimination of Swetha. However Swetha looked strong during elimination too. But she advised Anne to focus on game. She passed negative comments on housemates like Kajal, by calling her flipper. She reiterated the words of previous housemates that Ravi is manipulator. She passed positive comments on Sriram.

Overall it was very average episode.