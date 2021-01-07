KGF: Chapter 2 Teaser: Impressive to the Core

Yupp Advert



After the super success of KGF: Chapter 1, the makers are focused on the sequel which is titled KGF: Chapter 2. The makers unfolded the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 on the occasion of Yash’s birthday. The teaser looks outstanding and narrates about the story in two minutes. KGF: Chapter 2 is packed with action and the stunning visuals are a treat. Tipped with a political drama, the second part of KGF focuses on Rocky fighting against the entire system and the evils surrounded by him after he gets the hold of Kolar Gold Fields.

Yash stuns in the last scene after he lights a cigarette from the heat of the machine gun with which he blows the police vehicles. The background score and the cinematography work along with the vision of Prashanth Neel make the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 a top-class watch. The teaser keeps the bars high and heaps up the expectations on the film. KGF: Chapter 2 features Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Rao Ramesh, Prakash Raj, Ayyappa Sharma, Eshwari Rao in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for a summer 2021 release in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.