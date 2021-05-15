Kiara Advani locked for NTR30

Young Tiger NTR is busy completing the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and the film is expected to hit the screens next year. NTR will work with Koratala Siva in his next film and the shoot commences soon. There are a lot of speculations about the leading lady in the film. Koratala Siva has been in talks with Kiara Advani for the leading lady’s role and the actress gave her formal nod recently. Koratala Siva and Kiara Advani had a meeting and the actress signed his pan-Indian project.

Kiara Advani was the leading lady in Koratala Siva’s Bharat Ane Nenu that featured Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Utilizing the coronavirus break, Koratala Siva is working on the final script currently. The shoot commences from the third quarter of the year once NTR is done with the shoot of RRR. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. The film is announced for summer 2022 release.