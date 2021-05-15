No bail to Raghurama Raju in AP High Court

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has dismissed the bail petition filed by YCP rebel MP Raghurama Raju. The MP is currently in the police custody. The HC initially asked why Raghurama has come directly to the High Court when they have to approach the local courts concerned.

Raghurama’s lawyers argued that their client was a Member of Parliament but the CID officials illegally took him into custody without prior notice. They said that the very cases filed against Raghurama were in violation of the Constitution. However, the HC did not take their arguments into consideration.

Additional advocate general Sudhakar Reddy argued on behalf of the Government and the CID officials. The AAG told the court that Raghurama has hatched a conspiracy along with two media channels to defame the Government. The MP has instigated feelings of the people along the caste and religious lines. The CID officials were still investigating into the matter and that bail should not be granted.