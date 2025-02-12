Kingdom Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda’s Powerful Mission

Vijay Deverakonda took his time and transformed himself for the role in his next film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is titled Kingdom and the teaser of the film is out now. Vijay Deverakonda is on a mission to save the people who are in trouble. Gowtam Tinnanuri who has directed emotional films like Malli Raava and Jersey is a huge surprise as the entire teaser is packed with action and powerful episodes. Sithara Entertainments should be appreciated for their grand production values and Anirudh adds life to the visuals with his powerful background score. The teaser starts up with the powerful voiceover of NTR. Suriya lent his voice for the Tamil version and Ranbir Kapoor lent his voice for the Hindi teaser.

The action episodes are lavish and they are well presented. Vijay Deverakonda’s effort and hardwork are clearly visible on screen. The makers did not reveal the plot but the genre of the film is unfolded. Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a youngster who is on a mission. The cinematography work is the other asset of the film. Most of the teaser explains the problems of the people and then Vijay Deverakonda arrives in style. The teaser of Kingdom heaps up the expectations on the film. The film releases on May 30th across the globe.