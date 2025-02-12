National Media reacts for Megastar’s Remarks

Megastar Chiranjeevi is the Chief Guest for the pre-release event of Brahma Anandam. He made some unusual statements about his family and the situations about not having a grandson. “When I am sitting at home, I feel like I am a ladies’ hostel warden as there are a number of granddaughters. I always insist Ram Charan to have a baby boy soon so that the legacy continues” told Megastar Chiranjeevi. These comments did not go well with the national media. Several top tabloids and web portals carried the news criticizing Megastar’s comments.

Some of them even posted the comments of netizens and the response on social media circles. The comments made by Chiranjeevi are his personal and they have nothing to do with the public response. But the national media has been over enthusiastic and published it presenting him in a bad light. On the work front, Chiranjeevi will complete the shoot of Vishwambara and the film releases this summer. He will soon take up Anil Ravipudi’s comic entertainer and he has a film lined up with Bobby Kolli.