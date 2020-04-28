Kiran Bedi preventing youth to enter Yanam , I will be forced to quit: Malladi Krishna Rao

Puducherry Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Tuesday threatened to quit as minister if the some people from Hyderabad were not allowed to return to Yanam in the next 24 hours.

The Health and Tourism Minister accused Lt Governor Kiran Bedi of high-handed behavior by preventing the youth from returning to Yanam from Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference, Malladi Krishna Rao said despite Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s intervention, the officials at Yanam were not allowing around 10 youngsters from Yanam region to return to their native place since March 26 from Hyderabad as entry points had been sealed due to the lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus.

Malladi Rao represents Yanam, an enclave of the Union territory in Andhra Pradesh, in the Assembly. He lashed out at the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for preventing the entry of youths from Yanam working in Hyderabad during the lockdown. “I will quit as Minister since I am not able to be of any help to the people of my constituency despite being a minister,” he said.