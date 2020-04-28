Corona not a common fever, cautions Senani

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan once again came out strongly against CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s latest statement. In a tweet, Pawan has indirectly but seriously cautioned that Coronavirus is not a common cold or simple fever. Senani has referred to a Chinese scientific study which described COVID as a very dangerous disease. Pawan also provided a link to the Chinese study. Pawan reiterated that the study referred to Coronavirus as a disease that would badly damage lungs.

Senani said that some studies revealed that Corona had completely damaged the lungs of some victims in just 15 days. As per the Sciencenews website, there were instances where the lungs of even recovered patients were damaged permanently.

Already, TDP made a scathing attack on Jagan for his continuing statements speaking lightly about the virus. For long, Jagan paracetamol and bleaching statements have been sarcastically referred by Opposition leaders. The rival leaders are wondering how the CM can continue to make such silly statements though AP is reporting rising number of COVID cases. Many states are seeing lesser intensity of infections but AP situation is deteriorating. Red zones are present in 12 out of 13 districts. Ultimately, rivals are blaming Jagan for his adamant stand to shift Capital forgetting his immediate duties as Chief Minister to save people’s lives.

COVID-19 (Corona) it’s not just a regular fever as we all might think; case studies in China,revealing,considerable lung damage is being caused to COVID- 19 patients,according to @ScienceNews . Please check. https://t.co/AxRFMHfQkq — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 28, 2020