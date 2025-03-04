Kiran Rayal Issue : Laxmi Breaks Silence

Laxmi finally opened up about her ongoing dispute with Janasena leader Kiran Rayal. She clarified that she has released only one suicide video and nothing more.

Laxmi emphasized that she came out seeking justice, not to target any political party. She alleges that both political parties involved have attempted to exploit her personal struggles for their own gains. According to her, those who were trying to use her situation included district presidents and YSRCP party members.

Battling health issues and emotional trauma, Laxmi revealed that she has been continuously trolled and manipulated. She made a firm decision to stop further engagement, citing her poor health and family circumstances as primary reasons.

Laxmi claimed that the videos released after her initial one were modified without her consent, and she has already initiated legal action against those responsible for unauthorized releases.