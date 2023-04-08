Kiran to help BJP in Karnataka Assembly election

Former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N Kiran Kumar Reddy, is likely to help the BJP in the Karnataka State Assembly election. Kiran Kumar Reddy, who had joined the BJP in Delhi on Friday, had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Kiran Kumar Reddy was also present at a brief meeting that Amit Shah held with party president J P Nadda, party general secretary B L Santosh, Karnataka former chief minister B S Yadiyurappa, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The meeting was held hours before the party’s Parliamentary Board meeting scheduled for Saturday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Telangana and Tamil Nadu tour is expected to be in Delhi by Saturday evening. The party Parliamentary Board would meet once Narendra Modi is available in Delhi and finalise the candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The leaders had an initial discussion on the Karnataka Assembly election and the party’s campaign mode to be followed. The BJP top leaders have requested Kiran Kumar Reddy to campaign for the party in the state. The party leadership believes that Kiran Kumar Reddy would be able to communicate with the Telugu voters in Karnataka state.

Bengaluru and several pockets of Karnataka State, particularly the Bellary region have the presence of Telugu people. Kiran Kumar Reddy would campaign for the BJP in these pockets as agreed at the meeting held at Nadda’s residence.

The BJP also wants to use the services of Kiran Kumar Reddy in the two Telugu states. He would be first used in the Telangana state as elections are to be held later this year. The party believes that Kiran Kumar Reddy would be of great help for the party, particularly in the electoral prospects.