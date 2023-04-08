How progress in farming is possible when yield is very low, asks Yanamala

Former Finance minister and TDP politburo member, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, on Saturday asked Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to answer as to how progress in farming is possible when the yield is so low.

In a video released to the media, Ramakrishnudu expressed surprise how Jagan Mohan Reddy can claim when he was releasing Rythu Bharosa that the yield of food grains has gone up by 12 lakh tonnes this year. ”It is nothing but cheating the people,” Yanamala felt and stated that the fact is that food grains yield this year has fallen drastically.

He asked why Mr Jagan resorted to issuing such false statements. Farming sector in the past four years has been in doldrums and has been running in total loss, Ramakrishnudu stated.

Farmers are not getting a minimum support price for any product, the former Finance minister said, adding that crop holidays have been declared both for Kharif and Rabi. Hence, it appears that Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued the statement only to win the confidence of farmers, Yanamala felt.

Observing that the TDP strongly condemns the statement of Jagan, he said that productivity is moving in the reverse direction. It is now clear that Jagan is not giving the facts with regard to the farming sector, Yanamala noted.

Stating that even the input subsidy is not being paid for the farmers who suffered losses in agriculture, the TDP politburo member said that the farm products are being looted by millers and the officials. The farmer is in deep trouble, he said, adding that this is clearly visible in rural areas.

Giving the details of the farm products in the past four years, Ramakrishnudu stated that these are the statistics revealed in the socio-economic survey. At least 73 per cent of the population in the State has no revenue since agro economy is seriously hit and the farmers are facing serious problems, Ramakrishnudu observed. The facts clearly reflect that Jagan is giving false information, he added.