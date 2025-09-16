Young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas made big statements before the release of his Hindi film Chatrapathi. He said that he would focus on Bollywood and his brother would take up Telugu films. Things changed completely after the release of Chatrapathi. Bellamkonda Sreenivas had to take a break to revive his film career. He is done with the shoot of Tyson Naidu and the film will release soon. Bhairavam released this year but the film ended up as a disappointment.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas faced criticism and there are a lot of speculations about him. The actor recently tested his luck with a horror drama Kishkindhapuri and the film released on Friday. Kishkindhapuri faced tough competition from Mirai and the superhero film dominated Kishkindhapuri completely. With positive word of mouth, Kishkindhapuri witnessed a rise in the footfalls and box-office numbers from Saturday. The film has been super strong on Sunday and the numbers are very decent on Monday. Kishkindhapuri is collecting decent revenues on weekdays and the film will be a profitable film for the buyers. Kishkindhapuri is a horror drama and it is made on a strict budget. The makers have recovered a major investment through the non-theatrical rights.

Sahu Garapati released the film on his own and he would make decent profits through the film. Kishkindhapuri is a relief for Bellamkonda Sreenivas and is a fresh breath for the actor who is focused on mass films.