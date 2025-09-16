x
Pawan Kalyan to take a Break for Two years

Published on September 16, 2025 by sankar

Pawan Kalyan to take a Break for Two years

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has been occupied with the political responsibilities after he took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The actor-turned-politician has taken a long pause from film-related activities. He soon decided to complete the film shoots. Hari Hara Veera Mallu released recently and OG is slated for Dasara release. Pawan Kalyan is also done with the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the film directed by Harish Shankar is due for release early next year.

There are a lot of speculations about the upcoming movie of Pawan Kalyan. He decided to take a break from film shoots and he will not take up any new films for now. Trivikram has already staged a hunt to finalize a bunch of projects for Pawan. The shoots of these films will commence in 2027 and Pawan Kalyan will have two releases before 2029 elections in Andhra Pradesh. For now, Pawan Kalyan will stay focused on AP politics and he will take a break from films for two years.

